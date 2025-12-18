UP shocker! Ghaziabad landlady killed after asking tenant couple for rent, body found in suitcase

A 48-year-old woman was killed allegedly by her tenants when she went to their flat to collect rent, police said on Thursday.

“The deceased, identified as Deepshikha Sharma, was killed around 11 pm at Aura Chimera Society,” Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram Upasna Pandey said, as reported by PTI.

47-year-old Deepshikha Sharma was found dead inside her own rental property on Tuesday night. She had gone to her other apartment that morning to collect monthly rent from her tenants.

Police officials said concern grew when she did not return home or answer calls throughout the day, and later her body was discovered stuffed into a large red suitcase, ANI reported.

Her domestic help became suspicious after Deepshikha's absence and alerted authorities. A search of the apartment was then conducted, leading to the grim discovery of her body hidden inside the premises.

Her maid, along with neighbours, went to the flat to look for her, following which Deepshikha's body was recovered stuffed inside a red bag from the flat, the ACP said.

“Police were informed at around 11.15 pm through the PRV, after which a team reached the spot and arrested the couple, identified as Ajay Gupta (35) and Akriti Gupta (33),” she said.

A case was registered and the body was sent for post-mortem examination. Further investigation is underway, the ACP added.

