UP Shocker! Govt teacher, his wife and two kids shot dead in Amethi, CM Yogi promises 'strict action'

The Utter Pradesh Police on Thursday said four members of a family, including two children, were shot dead after a group of unknown miscreants barged into their house in Shivratanganj area of Amethi.

Published3 Oct 2024, 10:44 PM IST
Govt teacher, his wife and two kids shot dead in Amethi, CM Yogi promises 'strict action'
Govt teacher, his wife and two kids shot dead in Amethi, CM Yogi promises ’strict action’(HT_PRINT)

The Utter Pradesh Police on Thursday said four members of a family, including two children, were shot dead after a group of unknown miscreants barged into their house in Shivratanganj area of Amethi.

According to Amethi Police, the miscreants shot dead Sunil Kumar —a government school teacher—along with his entire family, who lived at a rented accommodation at Bhavani Nagar roundabout in Shivratanganj area of the city.

The deceased were identified as Sunil (35), his wife Poonam (32), daughter Drishti (5) and two-year-old daughter.

Amethi Superintendent of Police (SSP) Anoop Kumar Singh deceased kumar was a native of Raebareli. He was a government teacher and was posted in a school in Panhauna.

During the initial probe, the police found that the family had filed a complaint against one Chandan Verma under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 and for eve-teasing.

“Unknown persons entered the home and shot dead the teacher, his wife and his two daughters (aged 5 and 2). It does not appear to be a case of robbery. The school teacher had filed a case against some Chandan Verma around August 18 in connection with commission of offences under the SC/ST Act. We are investigating if that is a possible reason for this,” the Amethi SSP said.

However, it is to be investigated if the murders are related to the case, Singh added.

Police further said they recovered nine shells and one live cartridge at the crime scene.

“The motive of the crime is still not clear, and an investigation has been launched,” the SSP said, adding that it is not known how the assailants barged into the house.

Meanwhile, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed condolences over the incident and directed strict action against the perpetrators. The chief minister instructed officials to visit the scene immediately and take stringent action against those responsible.

Taking to microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said, “ The incident that happened in Amethi district today is highly condemnable and unforgivable. My condolences are with the bereaved family.UP Govt stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief.The culprits of this incident will not be spared at any cost, strictest legal action will be taken against them..”

First Published:3 Oct 2024, 10:44 PM IST
India

