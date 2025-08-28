UP shocker: Out on bail, rape accused kidnaps 17-year-old victim to force her family to withdraw case

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by a man accused of raping her in Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh.

The accused, identified as Ravishankar Mishra, is out on bail in the rape case. He was pressuring the victim’s family to withdraw the ongoing case against him.

The girl's father on Tuesday filed a police complaint against Ravishankar Mishra and his father.

After the girl's family refused to settle, Mishra and his father abducted her, the complaint alleged.

The victim’s father also said he feared that his daughter might be killed.

On the basis of the complaint, a fresh kidnapping case has been registered against Mishra and his father at Gopiganj police station.

According to the police, efforts are being made to trace the girl and the accused.

Giving details of the initial case, Gopiganj Station House Officer Shailesh Kumar Rai said that on December 26, 2024, Mishra picked up the girl from her school on the pretext that her mother was unwell, reported news agency PTI.

He allegedly drugged her by mixing a sedative in a water bottle. After the girl fell unconscious, the accused allegedly raped her and left her near the school in an unconscious state, the SHO said.

The girl's father lodged a complaint on December 28, 2024, following which Mishra was arrested and sent to jail.

Man out on bail after marrying rape victim arrested in dowry case A man, who was previously granted bail on the condition of marrying his rape victim, has been re-arrested for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, the accused had promised to marry the victim and had an affair with her in 2021. However, when he refused, the woman filed a complaint of rape.

The accused was arrested and sent to jail. In 2022, he was granted bail by the court on the condition that he would marry the victim.

"Following the marriage, the man began pressuring his wife to bring a dowry of ₹10 lakh from her family. When she was unable to meet the demand, he began harassing her," said Station House Officer (SHO) Anand Kumar Dwivedi, quoting the victim's complaint.