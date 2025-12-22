UP shocker: Woman, lover arrested for killing husband, dismembering body in Sambhal

Sambhal: A woman and her lover have been arrested for allegedly bludgeoning her husband to death and dismembering the body with a wood grinder, a senior officer said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police KK Bishnoi said the accused have been identified as Ruby and Gaurav, who were arrested on December 20 and have been sent to jail.

According to the police, Ruby, a resident of Mohalla Chunni in the Chandousi area, had lodged a missing person complaint on November 18, stating that her husband Rahul (38) had gone missing.

Advertisement

A few days later, on December 15, police recovered a mutilated body from a drain near the Eidgah area. The body was missing the head, hands and legs.

"The body was taken into custody, and a post-mortem was conducted. The forensic team carried out a detailed examination, and DNA samples were collected,” the SP said.

During the investigation, police found that the name "Rahul' was written on the body. A review of missing persons reports in nearby police stations and technical analysis revealed that Rahul's mobile phone had been switched off since November 18.

Further probe led police to suspect Ruby's involvement. During interrogation, she confessed to killing her husband with the help of her lover Gaurav after Rahul caught them in an illicit relationship, the SP said.

Advertisement

"The accused told police that they attacked Rahul with an iron rod and an iron pestle, killing him on the spot. They then brought a grinder and cut the body into parts," Bishnoi said.

One part of the body was dumped in the drain where it was later recovered, while the remaining parts were taken to Rajghat and thrown into the Ganga river, he added.

Also Read | Woman stabbed to death by husband in front of daughter at Bengaluru bus stand

Police have recovered the grinder allegedly used to cut the body, along with the iron hammer and other tools used in the assault.

DNA samples of the deceased have also been preserved and will be matched with those of his children to conclusively establish identity and strengthen the case, the SP said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and further investigation is underway, police added.