UP signs MoU with Austin University for $42 bn project1 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 10:24 AM IST
It is a US$ 42 Billion project built on 5,000 acres of land. It will have the best universities coming inside the project.
The Uttar Pradesh government has signed MoU with Austin University to set up Austin Smart City of Knowledge in the state for US$ 42 billion. Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna, ex-min Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional chief secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Arvind Kumar and others were present on the occasion.