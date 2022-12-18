Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
UP signs MoU with Austin University for $42 bn project

UP signs MoU with Austin University for $42 bn project

1 min read . 10:24 AM ISTLivemint
Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna, ex-min Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional chief secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Arvind Kumar and others were present on the occasion.

It is a US$ 42 Billion project built on 5,000 acres of land. It will have the best universities coming inside the project.

The Uttar Pradesh government has signed MoU with Austin University to set up Austin Smart City of Knowledge in the state for US$ 42 billion. Uttar Pradesh minister Suresh Khanna, ex-min Sidharth Nath Singh, Additional chief secretary, Infrastructure & Industrial Development Arvind Kumar and others were present on the occasion. 

Ashraf Al Moustafa, President at Austin University, told news agency ANI, “It is going to be in UP. It is a US$ 42 Billion project built on 5,000 acres of land. It will have the best universities coming inside the project. Hopefully, it'll change idea of higher education in India & other places."

