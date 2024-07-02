UP Stampede LIVE Updates: Over 107 people have died after a stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘Satsang’ at Phulrai village in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh. A Satsang is a Hindu religious congregation that usually takes place overnight.
"Twenty-seven bodies have arrived in Etah hospital. Among those killed are 23 women, three children and a man," Senior Superintendent of Police, Etah, Rajesh Kumar Singh said.
The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding, Sikandara Rao police station SHO Ashish Kumar said.
Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the families of those killed in the stampede. He instructed officials to reach the accident site and carry out relief measures.
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: PM Modi on Hathras Stampede
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: "There are reports of many people dying in the stampede in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. I express my condolences to those who lost their lives in this accident. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue work under the supervision of the state government. Senior officials of the central government are in constant touch with the Uttar Pradesh government. I assure everyone through this House that the victims will be helped in every way," PM Modi said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Visuals from the spot in Pulrai village where the religious congregation was held
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: PM Modi condoles Hathras stampede in Parliament. UP Govt providing all possible help
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: ‘We demand justice for those who were killed,’ Congress leader Pawan Khera said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: "I want to know why wasn't the administration prepared for this. It is being informed that hospitals don't have enough doctors and proper facilities aren't there for the injured. We demand justice for those who were killed," Congress leader Pawan Khera said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for this incident, UP Minister Laxmi Narayan Singh said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: "This incident happened in Hathras during a 'satsang'. The CM has directed me to reach the spot. The Chief Secretary and the DGP will also reach there shortly. The injured are being provided treatment and the government is with the kin of those who lost their lives. We will take appropriate action against those responsible for this incident," UP Minister Laxmi Narayan Singh said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Visuals from the spot where the stampede took place
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: ‘Road was built on a height with a drain below. One after the other, people started falling into it’ says an eye-witness
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors, Hathras DM Ashish Kumar
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE: "... District administration is investigating the matter. The injured are being taken to the hospital and people are still being recovered... A figure of nearly 50-60 deaths has been reported to me by the doctors... Permission for the event to be held was given by the SDM and it was a private event... A high-level committee has been formed to investigate the matter... The primary focus of the administration is to provide all possible help to the injured and kin of the deceased..." Hathras DM Ashish Kumar said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expresses his deepest condolences to the bereaved families
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE: “The incident that happened in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is extremely painful. My deepest condolences to the bereaved families of those who have lost their loved ones in this. I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. Under the supervision of the state government, the local administration is providing all possible help to all the victims" Defence Minister Rajnath Singh twitted
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: Death toll rises to 107, confirmed PRO at ADG Agra Zone office in Agra.
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: "It was a closed enclosure of tent and prima facie it seems that suffocation led to discomfort and those gathered ran here and there leading to stampede", IG Aligarh Range, Shalabh Mathur.
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: UP govt forms team to probe the incident
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has formed a team under the leadership of the ADG, Agra, and the Commissioner, Aligarh, and instructions have also been given to investigate the causes of the accident.
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: The number of deceased is continuously increasing, UP Minister said
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE: "We have been instructed by the CM to reach the Hathras incident site and look into the matter and take required decisions on behalf of the government. The number of deceased is continuously increasing..." UP Minister Sandeep Singh said.
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: President Droupadi Murmu expresses deepest condolences to those who lost their family members in the stampede
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE: “The news of the death of many devotees including women and children in the accident in Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh is heart-rending. I express my deepest condolences to those who lost their family members and pray for the speedy recovery of those injured" President Droupadi Murmu twitted
UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: UP CM orders probe
UP Stampede LIVE Updates: UP CM Yogi Adityanath expressed condolences to the bereaved families of those who died in the stampede.
UP Stampede LIVE Updates: Visuals of injured persons brought to a hospital
UP Stampede LIVE Updates: 27 bodies have been brought to hospital, Etah SSP
UP Stampede LIVE Updates: The stampede apparently occurred due to overcrowding
