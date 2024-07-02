UP Hathras Stampede LIVE Updates: 107 killed at 'satsang’, 'suffocation' primary reason; death toll likely to rise

LIVE UPDATES

3 min read . 06:33 PM IST

UP Hathras Stampede: Death toll in Hathras Stampede rises 107; people died due to suffocation after the stampede broke out during the conclusion of a ‘Satsang’ at Phulrai village near Mandi of Sikandrarau in Hathras