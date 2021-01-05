UP starts Covid vaccination dry run in all 75 districts

A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 is being held in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh today.

"The mock drill started at 10 am in the morning. It will help us to identify gaps in preparation and take corrective steps so that everything is conducted smoothly when actual vaccination is done," Additional health chief secretary of the state Amit Mohan Prasad.

Earlier Prasad had written to all commissioners and collectors of the state regarding a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination, asking the authorities to ensure that vaccination team reaches the site 45 minutes in advance.

In the note directed to the commissioners and collectors, he said that the dry run programme will be conducted at six sites, three urban and three rural respectively. "The vaccination team should reach the site 45 minutes in advance, i.e., by 9.15 am. The dry run will start at 10 am and continue till all beneficiaries have been attended," he wrote in the note.

The state-run GIMS and privately-operated Sharda Hospital are among the six institutes which will have a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination in Gautam Buddh Nagar district in Uttar Pradesh, according to officials.

Each site will have a minimum of two sessions and the same process will be followed when the actual vaccination starts. He directed that the sites should be ready with a waiting area, vaccination room and observation room. The waiting area and observation area should have proper sitting arrangements.

It is directed that vaccines, syringes, adverse events following immunization (AEFI) kits and other logistics should reach the session site on time. They have to also ensure that there is no law and order issue, the team should be properly trained and briefed.

Prasad also reminded during the previous dry run at Lucknow, syringes could not reach the site in time. He asked to take care of it this time.

He has also asked to appoint sector officers to ensure that the dry run sessions start on time. Beneficiaries should also be informed to reach well in time. The sector officers are asked to inspect the sites on January 4 in advance.

(With inputs from agencies)





