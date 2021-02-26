UP STF arrests TV channel owner in Rs3,500 crore Bike Bot scam

UP STF arrests TV channel owner in Rs3,500 crore Bike Bot scam1 min read . Updated: 26 Feb 2021, 08:43 AM IST
Badri Narayan Tiwari, the owner of Live Today, was held in Lucknow following a tip-off, the STF said
The Special Task Force (STF) of the Uttar Pradesh police on Thursday said it has arrested a television channel owner in Lucknow in connection with the ₹3,500-crore "Bike Bot" scam.
Badri Narayan Tiwari was held from the Manoj Pandey roundabout in the Gomti Nagar area of the state capital around 12 noon on Thursday following a tip-off, the STF said.
Biden believes it's important to modernise US immigration system: White House3 min read . 08:23 AM IST
Next round of Covid-19 vaccination from Monday: Who is eligible and how to register1 min read . 08:19 AM IST
SUV with explosives, threat letter found near Mukesh Ambani's house Antilia in Mumbai; FIR registered2 min read . 08:11 AM IST
Govt can never dare to form laws harming farmers in a democracy: Tomar2 min read . 08:05 AM IST
Tiwari, the owner of Live Today, was held by the Lucknow unit of the STF and the Economic Offences Wing (Meerut), the agency said in a statement.
"He has been arrested for his role in the Bike Bot scam. He is among those named in the FIR lodged at Dadri in Gautam Buddh Nagar district and had been absconding since 2019," it stated.
Garvit Innovative Promoters Limited (GIPL), a company registered in Noida, had in 2018 come out with the multi-level "Bike Bot" marketing scheme and lured investors with a promise of doubling their investments in a year, the police said.
The company sought ₹62,100 in investment for a motorcycle taxi and promised monthly returns, besides doubling the investment amount in just a year, but failed to deliver on it.
The firm has allegedly duped around 2.25 lakh investors across Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Madhya Pradesh to the tune of ₹3,500 crore, according to a police estimate.
Tiwari was handed over to the EOW (Meerut) team, which is conducting further proceedings in the case, the STF said.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.