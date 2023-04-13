Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Atiq Ahmed's son, wanted criminal of Umesh Pal murder case, killed in encounter

Atiq Ahmed's son, wanted criminal of Umesh Pal murder case, killed in encounter

1 min read . 01:21 PM IST Livemint
The UPSTF team was led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi. (Representative image)

DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi led the UP STF that killed the wanted criminals.

Asad, the son of former mafia and politician Atiq Ahmed, and Ghulam, son of Maksudan, were both wanted in the Umesh Pal murder case in Prayagraj and had a reward of 5 lakh each. 

They were killed in an encounter with the UPSTF team led by DySP Navendu and DySP Vimal in Jhansi, ANI reported. The UP STF also reported the recovery of sophisticated foreign-made weapons.

(This is a developing story.)

