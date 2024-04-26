UP students pass exam after writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on paper, professors under fire after re-evaluation
Re-evaluation of exams at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur conducted after students write 'Jai Shri Ram' and cricket names as answers.
Two professors have come under the scanner after 18 students in Uttar Pradesh passed their exams with flying colours. The D Pharma pupils — studying at the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur — had written ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the names of prominent crickets and other irrelevant details in lieu of answers. A re-evaluation was undertaken following an RTI query filed by two student leaders.