UP students pass exam after writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on paper, professors under fire after re-evaluation

Re-evaluation of exams at Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur conducted after students write 'Jai Shri Ram' and cricket names as answers.

Two professors have come under the scanner after 18 students in Uttar Pradesh passed their exams with flying colours. The D Pharma pupils — studying at the Veer Bahadur Singh Purvanchal University in Jaunpur — had written ‘Jai Shri Ram’, the names of prominent crickets and other irrelevant details in lieu of answers. A re-evaluation was undertaken following an RTI query filed by two student leaders.

According to a report by Aaj Tak, the incident came to light after two student leaders, Uddeshya and Divyanshu Singh, filed an RTI alleging that the professors had taken bribes from students and passed them. They requested the roll numbers of approximately 18 students of the D Pharma course to obtain their copies and have them re-evaluated. Additionally, they also filed a complaint with Raj Bhavan and attached an affidavit with it.

 

Published: 26 Apr 2024, 08:33 PM IST
