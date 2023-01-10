UP suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths: Report

UP suspends license of cough syrup maker linked to Uzbekistan deaths: Report1 min read . 02:51 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh has suspended the production license of drug maker Marion Biotech, whose cough syrup has been linked to the death of 19 children in Uzbekistan, news agency Reuters quoted a report on Tuesday.
Uzbekistan had earlier arrested four people in an investigation into the deaths of 19 children who consumed cough syrup made by Marion Biotech.
Two of the detained were senior employees of the Scientific Center for Standardization of Medicines, who circumvented the proper testing procedures for the Doc-1 Max cough syrup.
Two others were executives of the Quramax Medikal company that imported the Marion Biotech drugs.
Noida-based Marion Biotech, under the scanner following the death of children in Uzbekistan allegedly after consuming its cough syrup, is the flagship firm of Emenox group which also has a presence in real estate and hospitals.
Marion Biotech said last month, shortly after the series of deaths, that it had halted production of the syrup.
Uzbekistan's health ministry had said the syrup contained a toxic substance, ethylene glycol, and was administered in doses higher than the standard dose for children, either by their parents, who mistook it for an anti-cold remedy, or on the advice of pharmacists.
The Uzbekistan case follows deaths of at least 70 children in Gambia that a parliamentary committee had linked to cough and cold syrups manufactured by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals. The company denied any wrongdoing and Indian government inspectors found no contamination in test samples.
