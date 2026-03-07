UP teacher gets foot massage from students on camera; says 'it is AI' after suspension

A purported video showing a teacher getting a foot massage from students during school hours in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district has gone viral on social media. The teacher was issued a suspension notice soon after the video surfaced. The incident reportedly took place at a government school in Naya Bazar in Karbi, where the woman, Madhu, worked as the headmistress, according to The Times of India.

The video allegedly shows the headmistress lying comfortably on the floor while watching a video. One student wearing a school uniform and sitting on a bench is seen giving her a foot massage, while other girls look on as the headmistress appears to be reveling in leisure.

What action did authorities take? Basic Siksha Adhikari (BSA) BK Sharma told TOI that after the video came to his notice, he sent a team to the school on Friday for inspection. However, the teacher was reportedly on medical leave.

"I have suspended her on the basis of the inspection report in which students have alleged that she used to have regular massage by them", Sharma said while informing that Madhu is about to retire in a couple of years. The headmistress denied the allegations and claimed that the video was doctored with the help of AI tools,. he said.

Similar incident reported earlier in Andhra Pradesh In a similar incident, a video of a teacher had gone viral last year showing a teacher receiving a foot massage from students inside a classroom in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam district. The teacher was suspended after the clip surfaced online.

The video showed a female teacher reclining on a chair with her legs stretched out, while two girls in school uniform were seen sitting on the floor near her feet.

While the teacher sat comfortably and spoke on her mobile phone, the students appeared to give her a leg and foot massage.

The incident was reported from the Bandapalli Tribal Girls Ashram School in Srikakulam district.

The matter was soon brought to the attention of the authorities, including Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) Seethampeta Project Officer Pawar Swapnil Jagannath.

"A show-cause notice has already been issued to the concerned teacher," Jagannath stated in response to the reports. "An official inquiry has also been ordered into the entire incident to determine the facts and ensure appropriate disciplinary action is taken," Jagannath had said.

