UP teacher suspended after DM checks his phone, discovers he played Candy Crush, used social media during duty hours

The Digital Well-being feature on the mobile phone showed that assistant teacher Priyam Goyal had spent nearly two hours playing Candy Crush, 26 minutes talking on the phone and 30 minutes using social media apps during the duty hours.

Livemint
First Published11 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
Representative photo.
Representative photo.

Uttar Pradesh news: A government school teacher in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh was suspended for misconduct during duty hours. The teacher, Priyam Goyal, was found playing Candy Crush, using social media, and talking on his mobile phone during school hours.

During a surprise inspection, District Magistrate Rajendra Pansiya discovered numerous errors in students' notebooks. While checking the notebooks of six students, Pansiya found 95 mistakes, nine of which were on the first page itself.

The device's Digital Well-being feature revealed that assistant teacher Priyam Goyal had spent nearly two hours playing Candy Crush and 56 minutes on phone calls and social media apps during school hours.

The Digital Well-being feature tracks hours dedicated to applications.

The District Magistrate expressed disappointment, emphasising the importance of teachers focusing on students' education rather than personal activities during school hours.

“Teachers should focus on checking the classwork and homework of students and ensure that they get quality education. Also, using mobile phones is not a problem, but using them for personal reasons during school hours is not right,” the District Magistrate told reporters.

Later, the state education department took cognisance of the matter and suspended Goyal.

A user's post on social media platform X, expressing concern about the Uttar Pradesh education department’s order, attracted several comments.

Some users said the UP government school should have terminated him from the job, while others raised questions about whether a District Magistrate was authorised to check a government employee’s mobile phone. 

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess
First Published:11 Jul 2024, 05:31 PM IST
HomeNewsIndiaUP teacher suspended after DM checks his phone, discovers he played Candy Crush, used social media during duty hours

Most Active Stocks

Indian Oil Corporation

174.50
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
2.55 (1.48%)

Tata Steel

169.00
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
1 (0.6%)

Bharat Petroleum Corporation

306.60
03:59 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.25 (2.08%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

304.80
03:57 PM | 11 JUL 2024
6.75 (2.26%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Gujarat Pipavav Port

236.60
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
16.85 (7.67%)

Oil India

551.45
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
38.7 (7.55%)

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders

5,739.10
03:55 PM | 11 JUL 2024
383.7 (7.16%)

Great Eastern Shipping Company

1,455.65
03:58 PM | 11 JUL 2024
93.9 (6.9%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,705.000.00
    Chennai
    74,722.000.00
    Delhi
    73,705.000.00
    Kolkata
    74,722.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in News

    More From Popular in News
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue