Business News/ News / India/  UP teen killed over 30 in Baghpat. Here's what had happened

Livemint

17-year-old allegedly killed in UP village over 30 dispute. Police investigating.

UP teen strangled to death after dispute over transaction of 30 escalated in Baghpat.

A 17-year-old was allegedly killed in a village after a dispute over 30 with three men escalated in Uttar Pradesh, the cops said, adding that the incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday in the Baraut Police Station area.

Police informed that the class 11 student, identified as Hrithik, was a student of KHR Inter College in the village.

Speaking to PTI, Baraut Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Singh said that preliminary investigation into the alleged murder revealed a dispute over 30.

According to the complaint filed by family members, Hrithik had a dispute with three men from the same village regarding a transaction of 30 and the dispute escalated to a point where the accused strangled Hrithik to death.

The SHO further said that family members have said that all three accused knew Hrithik and added that there were no injury marks on his body, PTI reported.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway.

(More details are awaited.)

Updated: 30 Sep 2023, 11:36 AM IST
