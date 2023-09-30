UP teen killed over 30 in Baghpat. Here's what had happened

A 17-year-old was allegedly killed in a village after a dispute over ₹30 with three men escalated in Uttar Pradesh, the cops said, adding that the incident took place at around 9 pm on Friday in the Baraut Police Station area. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Police informed that the class 11 student, identified as Hrithik, was a student of KHR Inter College in the village.

Speaking to PTI, Baraut Station House Officer (SHO) Devesh Kumar Singh said that preliminary investigation into the alleged murder revealed a dispute over ₹30. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to the complaint filed by family members, Hrithik had a dispute with three men from the same village regarding a transaction of ₹30 and the dispute escalated to a point where the accused strangled Hrithik to death.

The SHO further said that family members have said that all three accused knew Hrithik and added that there were no injury marks on his body, PTI reported.

Police said the body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. An FIR has been registered in the matter and further investigation is underway. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(More details are awaited.)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!