Up to 20% coursework goes online

“The problem has turned into an opportunity. What looked difficult in the beginning of the lockdown is now working as a positive. A blended education model—a mix of online and offline education—will be the future for education. Seamless transfer of credit and acceptance of online education as part of mainstream education will be beneficial for students and institutions. In the last one month, we have roped in more industry people to take classes or be part of focused webinars purely because online medium gives us the time benefit. While earlier an expert used to devote a whole day for coming to university, teaching and going back, now they just need a couple of hours because of online facility," said Prashant Bhalla, president of Manav Rachna University in Faridabad.