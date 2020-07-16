Up to 20% jobs face existential threat due to business disruptions

While 10-15% of existing jobs may face an existential crisis in automobile and allied sectors in the post covid-19 world, textiles and apparel sectors are likely to see 15% to 20% of existing employments losing to the new world order. On the positive side, between 5% and 10% of workers would be deployed in jobs that do not exist today, a report by federation of Indian chambers of commerce and industry (Ficci) said.