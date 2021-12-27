Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday has announced to vaccinate the children of the age group of 15 to 18 years on January 3, 2022.

Similarly, from January 10, 2022, all corona warriors, healthcare and frontline workers and citizens with co-morbidities above 60 years of age will be given a precautionary dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on the advice of their doctor, while addressing the officials at a COVID-19 review meeting.

A massive awareness campaign should be conducted for the immunization of adolescents, he added.

Emphasising precaution in view of the rise in cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday announced three major decisions in the fight against the disease including the start of vaccination for children in 15-18 age group from coming January 3.

"The government has decided that precautionary doses of vaccine will be started for healthcare and frontline workers starting January 10, 2022. Citizens above 60 years facing co-morbidities, will have the option of taking precaution dose on the advice of their doctor," he added.

