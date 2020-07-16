Home >News >India >UP to reduce syllabus for Classes 10, 12
Girls celebrate after the declaration of UP board exam result (ANI)
UP to reduce syllabus for Classes 10, 12

1 min read . Updated: 16 Jul 2020, 07:53 PM IST PTI

  • In the wake of lost hours due to COVID-19 pandemic induced lockdown, U.P. government has decided to curtail syllabus for classes 10th and 12th
  • Remaining 70% syllabus will be taught in a fragmented manner through online and other modes of communication, apprised Deputy CM Sharma

LUCKNOW : The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday decided to reduce the syllabus of Classes 10 and 12 in its schools in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

"The government has taken an important decision to reduce the syllabus of the state secondary education board classes by 30 per cent due to the coronavirus pandemic," Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma told reporters here.

The UP Board of Secondary Education conducts examinations for Classes 10 and 12.

The deputy CM said the remaining 70 per cent syllabus will be divided in three parts and the classes will be conducted online or through other means.

"The first part will be taught online or through videos of teachers according to subjects or through Doordarshan. The second part of the syllabus will be self-study and the third will be project work to be completed by students," Sharma said.

He said a standard operating procedure will be prepared for evaluation, monitoring and teaching.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

