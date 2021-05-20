NEW DELHI : The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh today said it has decided to set up Common Service Centres (CSCs) to help people in rural areas get registered for COVID-19 vaccination. The service will be available free of cost.

The state already has as many as 93,000 such centres across 75 districts in operation.

There were media reports that the rural population, due to low levels of literacy, have been facing problems in getting themselves registered for the vaccination.

Meanwhile, the state government said the number of active cases has come down by over 62% since its peak on April 30.

The state in the past 24 hours has recorded 238 fresh deaths, which took the toll to 18,590, while 6,725 new cases pushed the tally to 16,51,532, Aditional Chief Secretary, Health, Amit Mohan Prasad told reporters.

In the same time period, 13,590 people recovered from the disease, the official said.

"The recovery rate of the state is improving. It is now 91.8%. The active cases in the state in past 20 days have come down by 62.5%," he said.

On April 30, there were 3,10,783 active cases which have now come down to 1,16,434, Prasad said.

"At present, there are 1,16,434 active cases in the state and 15,16,508 people have recovered from COVID-19. Among the active cases, 82,801 are in home isolation," he said.

Prasad said 2.91 lakh COVID-19 tests were conducted on Wednesday and so far, over 4.58 crore tests have been conducted in the state.

More than 1.23 crore people have got their first dose and over 33 lakh their second dose, he added.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.