UP: Tragic fire claims lives of three workers at Greater Noida furniture factory

A fire at a Greater Noida furniture factory claimed the lives of three workers early Tuesday. The victims, Gulfam, Mazhar Alam, and Dilshad, were aged 23 to 29.

Livemint
Published26 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. (Photo: Representative)
Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire. (Photo: Representative)

Three workers lost their lives in a fire that erupted at a furniture factory in Greater Noida early Tuesday.

As reported by PTI citing Ashok Kumar Sharma, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Greater Noida), stated that the fire was reported at around 8:15 am from the factory located in the Site 4 area, within the jurisdiction of the Beta 2 police station.

Also Read: Delhi cop murdered in Govindpuri, suspect killed in encounter after he ’opened fire’

“Upon receiving the information, local police and fire brigade teams immediately reached the spot, and the fire was brought under control by the fire unit,” Sharma said.

The officer said three people who worked in the factory died in the blaze and the bodies have been sent for postmortem.

Those killed were identified as Gulfam, 23, Mazhar Alam, 29, and Dilshad, 24.

Also Read: Haryana news: Married man kills live-in partner, sets house to fire to pass it off as accident

Gulfam hailed from Mathura district while Alam and Dilshad both belonged to Bihar, the police said.

Sharma said efforts were underway to ascertain the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from PTI)

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:26 Nov 2024, 01:44 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaUP: Tragic fire claims lives of three workers at Greater Noida furniture factory

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Bharat Electronics share price

    298.20
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    5.75 (1.97%)

    Adani Power share price

    441.10
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -5.75 (-1.29%)

    GAIL India share price

    195.05
    02:09 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -4.1 (-2.06%)

    Vedanta share price

    447.50
    02:10 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    3.35 (0.75%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,180.00
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    72.2 (6.52%)

    Laurus Labs share price

    545.50
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    13.35 (2.51%)

    Praj Industries share price

    805.45
    01:55 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    6.25 (0.78%)

    Wipro share price

    584.20
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    1.45 (0.25%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Poly Medicure share price

    2,783.85
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -218.85 (-7.29%)

    Adani Green Energy share price

    903.10
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -64.55 (-6.67%)

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,163.85
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -63.45 (-5.17%)

    Emami share price

    661.55
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    -31.5 (-4.55%)
    More from Top Losers

    Sonata Software share price

    588.75
    01:56 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    37.2 (6.74%)

    Piramal Enterprises share price

    1,180.00
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    72.2 (6.52%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers share price

    1,532.95
    01:57 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    91.25 (6.33%)

    Hitachi Energy India share price

    12,371.35
    01:55 PM | 26 NOV 2024
    706.5 (6.06%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,555.00-1,090.00
      Chennai
      78,561.00-1,090.00
      Delhi
      78,713.00-1,090.00
      Kolkata
      78,565.00-1,090.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.90/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.