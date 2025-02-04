UP train accident: Two goods trains collide in Fatehpur, according to reports

UP train accident: Two goods trains have collided and derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district early on February 4, according to multiple media reports. No crew has been reported hurt.

The collision happened at around 4.30 am on February 4 between the Shujaatpur and Rusalabad railway stations after one driver likely overshot the red signal, as per a Times of India report.

Khaga police is at the scene and and rescue and relief operations are ongoing at the site, the report added. Railway authorities are trying to normalise services soon.

UP Goods Train Accident: What Happened? Detailing the initial report, Lokmat Times said that the first freight train was halted on track waiting for a signal, when the second train crashed into it from begind. It added that railway officials have begun an investigation into the matter.

The Lokmat report added that several trains have been suspended or delayed due to the accident. And both motormen have been rushed to a nearby hospital for check-up.

Watch: UP Train Accident Video on Social Media On social media, a user on X blamed the shortage of Railway employees for the crash.

India Train Accidents On Rise India has been rattled by unfortunate train accidents over the past two years, leading to numerous fatalities and injuries. Just in January 2025, the deadly Pushpak train accident in Jalgaon claimed 12 lives; and before that in June 2024, the Kanchanjungha Express train accident also claimed lives.

Prior to this, on October 11, 2023, the Anand Vihar Terminal-Kamakhya Junction North East Express (train number 12506), derailed near Raghunathpur Railway Station in Buxar district, Bihar. Six coaches were affected, resulting in four fatalities and over 70 passengers injured. And just days later on October 29, 2023, a tragic collision between two passenger trains occurred in Andhra Pradesh's Vizianagaram district. The Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train collided with the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train, resulting in the deaths of 14 passengers.

