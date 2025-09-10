UP on high alert in border districts adjoining Nepal amid GenZ protest, helpline numbers issued

Amid the GenZ protest in Nepal, the Uttar Pradesh's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and DGP Rajeev Krishna has ordered the police to remain on high alert 24 hours a day in border districts adjoining the neighbouring nation, reported ANI.

Additional police force has been deployed and patrolling and surveillance have been strengthened to deal with any emergency immediately, added the report.

Releasing a statement, the UP government said, as quoted by ANI, "Amid a tense situation in the neighbouring country, Nepal, on the instructions of UP CM Yogi Adityanath, UP DGP Rajeev Krishna has ordered the police to remain on high alert 24 hours a day in all the border districts of Uttar Pradesh adjoining Nepal."

"To further strengthen the security system in the border districts of Uttar Pradesh, additional police force has been deployed and patrolling and surveillance have been strengthened, so that any emergency can be dealt with immediately," the UP government said.

Helpline numbers issued: The UP government has also set up a special control room in the Law and Order Branch under the Additional Director General of Police Law and Order at Police Headquarters in Lucknow.

This has been done to help the Indian citizens and three helpline numbers and one WhatsApp number will be operational 24×7.

Here are the helpline numbers:

1- 0522-2390257

2- 0522-2724010

3- 9454401674

WhatsApp- 9454401674

Social media unit to monitor situation: The Police Headquarters' social media unit has been directed to constantly monitor any sensitive information or posts related to Nepal and take immediate action if required.

"Uttar Pradesh Police is fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state and providing all possible help to Indian citizens trapped in Nepal," the UP government said.

Condition in Nepal now: On Tuesday, Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli resigned after 19 people were killed in violent protests over 'corruption' and social media ban. Over 100 were injured in the unrest, including security personnel.

Apart from PM Oli, Nepal Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak tendered his resignation during the cabinet meeting.

Nepal, which imposed the ban on 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube that did not comply with a deadline to register with Nepal's Ministry of Communication and Information Technology, revoked it on Tuesday.

Nepal's Gen Z protestors allegedly vandalised the President Ramchandra Paudel's private residence in Bohratar, Kathmandu. They reportedly set property parts on fire, The Himalayan Times reported, adding, the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) has been fully shut.

Nepal curfew: To tackle the situation, the authorities reportedly imposed curfews in the districts of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur. A new curfew order came into effect at 8:30 am, replacing the previous one issued on Monday, which had ended at 5 am on Tuesday.

Also, the Kathmandu District Administration Office declared a curfew within the Ring Road area starting from 8:30 am until further notice. The curfew covers key locations such as Balkumari Bridge, Koteshwar, Sinamangal, Gaushala, Chabahil, Narayan Gopal Chowk, Gongabu, Balaju, Swayambhu, Kalanki, Balkhu, and the Bagmati Bridge.