Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP vaccine goof-up: 20 villagers get mixed doses in govt hospital. Read here

UP vaccine goof-up: 20 villagers get mixed doses in govt hospital. Read here

Premium
Doctors attend to a COVID-19 patient at the Government Institute of Medical Sciences, in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.
1 min read . 06:18 PM IST PTI

  • The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14

In a major goof-up, health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

In a major goof-up, health workers in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar district administered Covaxin to 20 villagers who had been given Covishield in the first dose.

The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

TRENDING STORIES See All

The incident has been reported from the primary health centre in Barhni where people from Audahi Kala and another village received Covaxin shots on May 14.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Chief Medical Officer Sandip Chaudhary on Wednesday said he has ordered an inquiry into the matter and assured stern action against those found responsible for this negligence.

He said that no one has yet reported any health complaints and a health department team has already met them.

The incident came to light when one of the villagers, Ram Surat, brought to the notice of the health workers that he received different vaccines in the first and the second dose.

Accepting the shortcoming on the part of the health workers, the CMO said 20 people have been administered a mix-up of vaccines and the medical teams are keeping a close watch on them.

The people who got different vaccines are under stress but no problem has been reported with any one of them so far, health officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!