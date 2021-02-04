OPEN APP
UP: Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide with each other on NH-24 in Hapur
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi-Rampur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans the windshield of her vehicle while enroute to UP's Rampur district to visit family members of Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers rally on Republic Day, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000031A) (PTI)
UP: Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide with each other on NH-24 in Hapur

1 min read . Updated: 04 Feb 2021, 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area in Hapur on the National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Lucknow

Three to four vehicles in senior Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area in Hapur on the National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Lucknow. The vehicles, including SUVs, were following Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

Accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi is headed to Rampur to attended the 'antim ardaas' of Navreet Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village in the district who died on Republic Day in the national capital where he was participating in the farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh," party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Lallu retweeted a post that had a video of him along with Gandhi seated in a car en route to Rampur.

Congress, among other opposition parties including BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders since November demanding that the Centre take back the three laws enacted last September and guarantee minimum support price for crops.

The Centre has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.



