Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >UP: Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide with each other on NH-24 in Hapur
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi-Rampur: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cleans the windshield of her vehicle while enroute to UP's Rampur district to visit family members of Navreet Singh, who died after his tractor overturned during the farmers rally on Republic Day, Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI02_04_2021_000031A)

UP: Vehicles in Priyanka Gandhi's convoy collide with each other on NH-24 in Hapur

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST Staff Writer

  • No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area in Hapur on the National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Lucknow

Three to four vehicles in senior Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday morning.

Three to four vehicles in senior Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's convoy collided on a highway in western Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on Thursday morning.

No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area in Hapur on the National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Lucknow. The vehicles, including SUVs, were following Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

49 students test Covid positive in Mangaluru nursing college

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Sikkim today morning

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

2 min read . 11:52 AM IST

Farmers stir: Opposition leaders stopped by police at Delhi-UP border, nails fixed near barricades being removed

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST

No one was hurt in the incident that took place near Garh Mukteshwar area in Hapur on the National Highway 24, which connects Delhi with Lucknow. The vehicles, including SUVs, were following Gandhi's car, according to purported videos that have surfaced on social media.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

49 students test Covid positive in Mangaluru nursing college

1 min read . 12:22 PM IST

Earthquake of magnitude 4.8 jolts Sikkim today morning

1 min read . 12:06 PM IST

Kuwait bans entry for non-citizens, Saudi Arabia cancels events

2 min read . 11:52 AM IST

Farmers stir: Opposition leaders stopped by police at Delhi-UP border, nails fixed near barricades being removed

1 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Also Read | The health nudge is merely a mirage

Fortunately, no one was seriously hurt in the accident.

Accompanied by Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, Gandhi is headed to Rampur to attended the 'antim ardaas' of Navreet Singh, a resident of Dibdiba village in the district who died on Republic Day in the national capital where he was participating in the farmers' protest against the new farm laws.

"Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi is scheduled to visit Rampur on Thursday to be with the family of late Navreet Singh," party's media convenor Lalan Kumar said.

Earlier in the day, Lallu retweeted a post that had a video of him along with Gandhi seated in a car en route to Rampur.

Congress, among other opposition parties including BJP's former allies Shiromani Akali Dal and Shiv Sena, has lent its support to the farmers' agitation.

Thousands of farmers are camping at Delhi borders since November demanding that the Centre take back the three laws enacted last September and guarantee minimum support price for crops.

The Centre has maintained that the laws are pro-farmer.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.