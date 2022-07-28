UP: Video shows teacher taking massage from student, suspended. Watch

Listen to this article
A video emerged of a school teacher in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi which shows a student massaging her arm. The video went viral on social media, following which the teacher was suspended from her duties.
The video that emerged on social media shows a woman who seems like the teacher is relaxing on a chair while another child, possibly her student massages her arm, while standing beside her.
The video was recorded by someone else, also insinuating that they were hiding the fact that they were making the video from the teacher.
Other students can be seen continuing with their own tasks.
The teacher is seen drinking water from a bottle as the boy massages her left hand. While the massage is on, the teacher is also seen shouting at other children in the class.
The teacher who was receiving the massage was identified as Urmila Singh. She worked as an assistant teacher at the Pokhari Primary School, situated in Bawan Block.
The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) VP Singh took note of the incident after the video went viral and asked the Block Education Officer to launch an investigation and take departmental action.
Singh said that further action will be taken after he receives the report from the Block Education Officer.
Meanwhile, in Mathura, a teacher was seen walking into a flooded school by climbing over plastic chairs put in place by students.
Heavy rain on Wednesday led to a flood-like situation at the entrance of the school. The video shows the teacher climbing over the row of chairs to reach a dry spot to get off.
The video of the incident also went viral on social media after which the teacher was suspended.
