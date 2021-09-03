UP dengue, viral fever: Death toll due to dengue and viral fever has climbed to 50 in Firozabad district of Uttar Pradesh, according to news agency PTI. The district reported three more deaths on Friday.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Principal Secretary, Medical Education, to camp in Agra and Firozabad districts to take stock of the situation, an official spokesperson told PTI.

The official also said that instructions have also been given to use the isolation beds with the facility of oxygen reserved for Covid patients for the treatment of viral diseases including dengue.

"So far, 50 people have died due to dengue and viral fever. Ten areas — nine blocks and a Nagar Nigam area — in the district are affected," said Chief Medical Officer Dinesh Kumar Premi. There are 36 active camps in the district and 3,719 people, including those who have fever, are undergoing treatment there, he added.

District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh has made the chief development officer (CDO) the nodal officer of the district to oversee the treatment and other facilities for the patients, the report said.

On Thursday, Singh suspended three doctors won charges of negligence and warned government doctors of strict action for any negligence in the treatment of the patients.

The doctors who have been suspended are Dr Girish Srivastava of the Primary Health Centre at Salai, Dr Ruchi Srivastava, a public health expert, and Dr Saurav.

Firozabad's Chief Medical Officer Neeta Kulshresth was removed on Wednesday following the spate of deaths, mostly of children, since August 18 due to suspected cases of dengue.

A senior medical department official said cases similar to those in Firozabad have also been reported from the nearby districts of Mathura, Etah and Mainpuri.

BJP MLA Manish Asija today claimed that on the basis of information available with him, the death toll has climbed to 61. Asija said he is meeting the victims' families and collecting information about the deaths.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.