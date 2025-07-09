UP: Water level rises in Yamuna after heavy rains in Prayagraj, administration issues flood alert

Amid the heavy rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and the rise in the water level of the Yamuna river, the district administration issued a flood alert in Prayagraj on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The district administration has said that 87 health teams have been deployed to help the people.

According to a report by Dainik Jagran, there has been a rapid rise in the water level of the Ganga and Yamuna rivers, which has increased the concern of the people living in the floodplain areas.

Apart from Yamuna, water has reached even closer to the settlements situated on the banks of the Ganga. The water level of the Yamuna continued to rise at the rate of 8 cm per hour till Tuesday evening.

The report further added that the water level of Yamuna increased by 111 cm between 8 am on Monday and 8 am on Tuesday.

This resulted in an increase of 95 cm in water level in Chhatnag, after Sangam. Due to this, water spread far and wide in the Kachhari area till Jhunsi.

An irrigation department report said that the water level of the Yamuna river increased by 8 cm per hour in the late evening. At the same time, the water level of the Ganga river in Phaphamau increased by 0.25 cm per hour.

Delhi minister reviews flood related preparation: Meanwhile in Delhi, Urban Development Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday held a meeting to review preparations for tackling possible floods in the national capital.

District magistrates of northeast, Shahdara and east districts as well as sectoral committees were part of the meeting, officials said.

The water level of the Yamuna at Old Railway Bridge was 202.17 metres at Tuesday noon, PTI quoted officials as saying.

The warning level of water in Yamuna is achieved at 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Delhi faced floods last time in 2023.