UP will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century: PM Modi

PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over ₹8,000 crore at the third Uttar Pradesh Investor's Summit
Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and other leading industrialists attended the mega summit.
PM Narendra Modi who on Friday inaugurated the groundbreaking ceremony of the Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit said that the state will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century.
“I believe that it is Uttar Pradesh that will give momentum to India's growth story in the 21st century. In the next 10 years, Uttar Pradesh will be a big driving force for India...," PM Modi said on Friday.
During the summit, PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of 1,406 projects worth over ₹8,000 crore. Gautam Adani, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and other leading industrialists attended the mega summit.
Speaking about the business potential in the UP, PM Modi said the corporate world has a golden opportunity to invest in agriculture as the river Ganga, which is more than 1,100 km in the state passes, through 25-30 districts.
“Ganga is more than 1100km long in UP, passes through 25-30 districts. Imagine the huge possibilities of natural farming. State govt also announced a food processing scheme a few yrs ago. For the corporate world, it's a golden opportunity to invest in agriculture currently," PM Modi said.
PM Modi further said that India progressed on the mantra of reform, perform, and transform while focusing on policy and stability, coordination and ease of doing business.
He said that Indians should be proud of India's growth story. "Every Indian will be proud of India's growth story, according to which, we are the fastest growing economy among the G20 nations, the second-largest nation of internet users and holds the second position in the Global Retail Index," he added.
The Prime Minister also said that India is the third-largest energy consumer country and has a registered record Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).
"One Nation One Tax, One Nation One Grid, One Nation Mobility Card, One Nation One Ration Card are the steps which set an example of our efforts for easy compliance and ease of doing business," he added.
IT was the third Uttar Pradesh Investors Summit. The first UP Investors Summit was held on July 29, 2018, and the second one took place on July 28 the next year.
During the first summit, the foundation stone of 81 projects worth over ₹61,500 crore was laid. During the second one, the foundation stone of 290 projects with investments of over ₹67,000 crore was laid.
