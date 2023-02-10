UP will soon have 5 international airports: PM at Global Investors Summit 2023
He said that along with infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has changed it approach and it is driving growth for ‘New India.’
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that soon Uttar Pradesh will be known for five international airports. He said that, now the state is known for , law and order, and stability.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×