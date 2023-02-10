Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that soon Uttar Pradesh will be known for five international airports. He said that, now the state is known for , law and order, and stability.

He said that earlier the state was known as a ‘bimaru’ state but now it is know for good governance.

“Today Uttar Pradesh is known for good governance, peace, law and order, and stability," said PM Narendra Modi at UP Global Investors Summit in Lucknow.

He said that along with infrastructure, Uttar Pradesh has changed it approach and it is driving growth for ‘New India.’

“Along with infrastructure, UP has changed its 'Soch and Approach' for ease of doing business. It is driving the growth of New India. From electricity to connectivity, there has been improvement in every field. The state is witnessing holistic development," said PM Modi at the UP Global Investment Summit 2023.

He said that health, educations and other sectors are opportunities for investors and the country is carrying out reforms out of conviction.

"Health, education, green growth, and social infrastructure are great opportunities for investors in India. Today, India is carrying out reforms not out of compulsion, but out of conviction," said PM Modi at Summit in Lucknow.

“Soon, UP will be known for 5 international airports," he added.

He said that India is focused on crop diversification and reducing the input cost for farmers

“In UP, there are several new initiatives in dairy, fisheries, agriculture, food processing sectors & natural farming. Today, India is focused on crop diversification & reducing the input cost of our farmers. Hence we are putting a lot of effort in promoting natural farming," he said.

India is the world's largest producer and second-largest exporter of millets, and it to keep a serious consideration to our diet, FM announced that the Indian Institute of Millet Research in Hyderabad will be transformed into a centre of excellence.

“We now call India's millets as 'Shree Ann'. It is our effort that India's 'Shree Ann' should address global nutritional security," he added.

In this summit, Reliance Industries Ltd chairman Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced ₹75,000 crore investment over the next four years in Uttar Pradesh.