UP woman dies by suicide over grief of not observing Navratri puja due to periods

Priyansha Soni from Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide after being unable to perform puja during her menstruation on Navratri. Despite her husband's efforts to comfort her, she was overwhelmed with sadness over the situation, leading to her tragic decision.

Updated5 Apr 2025, 11:43 AM IST
Devotees offer prayers on the Chaitra Navratri festival. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)
Devotees offer prayers on the Chaitra Navratri festival. (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times) (Representative Image)

Forbidding her from performing puja during Chaitra Navratra while on her period, Priyansha Soni, who lived in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was consumed by grief and reportedly ingested poison, leading to her suicide, as stated by NDTV.

As per the report, Soni started her period on March 30, the first day of Navratri, which prevented her from carrying out prayers, as it is traditionally deemed impure for women to worship while menstruating

"Priyansha waited for Navratri for a year and when it was about time, she could neither fast nor worship the goddess because of periods," said her husband Mukesh Soni.

“She was stressed about how everything would happen and who would pray. I tried to comfort her and reason with her, explaining that periods are a natural process and monthly occurrence. But she couldn't accept it. I offered to perform all the rituals on her behalf, but she was sad,” he added.

“She said, ‘I have made a mistake,’” Mr. Soni said. Afterward, she was discharged and taken to her parents’ home, with her husband hoping that a change of surroundings would lift her spirits. However, her condition worsened, and she was readmitted to the hospital.

Emergency Helplines

AASRA – 91-9820466726 (For suicide prevention and mental health support)

Vandrevala Foundation Helpline – 1860 266 2345 (Mental health crisis support)

Snehi (Mental Health Helpline) – 91-22-2772 6771 / 91-22-2772 6773

Mental Health Support

iCall Service – 91-9152987821 (Confidential mental health support)

For Immediate Help via Text

Shiv Arogya (SMS Helpline) – Text "HELLO" to 9999 666 555

Facebook India Mental Health Support – 24/7 support through Messenger

Key Takeaways
  • Cultural taboos surrounding menstruation can lead to severe mental health issues.
  • Support from loved ones is crucial in times of emotional distress.
  • Awareness and education about menstruation are essential to combat stigma and promote mental well-being.

First Published:5 Apr 2025, 11:41 AM IST
