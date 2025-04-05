UP woman dies by suicide over grief of not observing Navratri puja due to periods

Forbidding her from performing puja during Chaitra Navratra while on her period, Priyansha Soni, who lived in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, was consumed by grief and reportedly ingested poison, leading to her suicide, as stated by NDTV.

As per the report, Soni started her period on March 30, the first day of Navratri, which prevented her from carrying out prayers, as it is traditionally deemed impure for women to worship while menstruating

"Priyansha waited for Navratri for a year and when it was about time, she could neither fast nor worship the goddess because of periods," said her husband Mukesh Soni.

“She was stressed about how everything would happen and who would pray. I tried to comfort her and reason with her, explaining that periods are a natural process and monthly occurrence. But she couldn't accept it. I offered to perform all the rituals on her behalf, but she was sad,” he added.

“She said, ‘I have made a mistake,’” Mr. Soni said. Afterward, she was discharged and taken to her parents’ home, with her husband hoping that a change of surroundings would lift her spirits. However, her condition worsened, and she was readmitted to the hospital.

Emergency Helplines AASRA – 91-9820466726 (For suicide prevention and mental health support)

Vandrevala Foundation Helpline – 1860 266 2345 (Mental health crisis support)

Snehi (Mental Health Helpline) – 91-22-2772 6771 / 91-22-2772 6773

Mental Health Support iCall Service – 91-9152987821 (Confidential mental health support)

Advertisement

Shiv Arogya (SMS Helpline) – Text "HELLO" to 9999 666 555

Facebook India Mental Health Support – 24/7 support through Messenger