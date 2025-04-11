UP woman gets bullet implanted in body for ₹2500 to fake injury. Here’s how police caught her

A 45-year-old woman in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly staged her own abduction and gang rape in an attempt to falsely implicate a local public representative. She even got a quack to “superficially" implant a bullet in her shoulder to establish the claim.

The woman was identified as Sonu alias Shamoli Kaushik, Bareilly police said in a release.

Woman's version The matter came to light when police received information on March 29 that unidentified persons had shot a woman. A police team reached the spot and sent her to a hospital.

The woman reportedly claimed that she was on her way to a medical store when five men abducted her in a car. According to the Indian Express, she alleged that three of them raped her, shot and threw her near Gandhi Udyan.

A complaint was filed by a relative of the woman. Later, police registered an FIR against unidentified persons.

"On the basis of the complaint given by the above woman, a case was registered under FIR No. 139/2025 under sections 140 (1)/70 (1)/309(4)/109 BNS and investigation was taken up," police said.

Police then examined the woman’s call records and collected CCTV footage from the areas between the location where she claimed to have been abducted and where she was later found, the Indian Express report added.

Doubts were raised when... Police started doubting the woman's version of the incident when the footage showed the woman travelling in a tempo and using her cellphone at the time when she was supposed to have been kidnapped, NDTV reported.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Manush Pareek was quoted as saying that the woman’s medical reports also raised questions about the bullet injury. There was “no entry wound."

Woman admits crime During the questioning, the woman admitted to falsely making the claims to implicate a few local residents. She said that a quack had "superficially implanted" the bullet in her shoulder in exchange for money, police added.

'Bullet was implanted' Pareek told the Indian Express, “It [report] shows a cut was made on the skin and a bullet was implanted." He said, “The bullet was lodged superficially in the upper layer of the skin, and doctors confirmed that such an injury does not cause any medical complications.”

Police said the woman got an employee of the district hospital and a quack from Sanjaynagar to insert the bullet. She then singed the area with a hot coin to mimic the powder burn from a bullet, NDTV reported.

Two of the accused have been arrested and are in custody. The possibility of more people being involved cannot be ruled out, police said.

Why did the woman fake it? NDTV cited police as saying that the woman confessed that she had earlier blackmailed a public representative and his son. The case was in court, and a judgment was expected soon. To avoid that, she had come up with this plan.

The Bareilly police said that in 2022, the woman had made similar allegations against three unknown persons. "When police investigated the incident, it was also found to be a fake case registered by the woman," police said.

They added that a report was sent to a court seeking action against the plaintiff under Section 182/211 IPC.

The 2022 case "is pending in the Hon'ble Court in which the next date" of hearing is April 25, 2025. Police said the woman was apprehensive that the court would take action against her.

'Doctor took ₹ 2500 to implant bullet' Police said the woman hatched a "conspiracy to save herself".

She met one Rohtash, the ward boy of a district hospital, and hatched a plan to plant a bullet in her body.

"Rohtash provided her with one bullet and two empty cartridges and told her the method of planting the bullet in her body," police said.

They added, "The woman met two-three doctors who refused to plant the bullet, but one doctor, Sharafat Khan, charged ₹2500 and implanted the bullet in the woman's body."