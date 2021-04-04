UP woman given two Covid-19 shots in one go, DM orders probe

After the administration of one dose of the vaccine, the syringe and needle have to be disposed of as the "auto-disable syringe" cannot be reused, Prasad explained after reports about the alleged negligence went viral on TV channels. Kanpur Dehat’s Chief Medical Officer Rajesh Katiyar, meanwhile, said Officiating Medical Superintendent I H Khan, who was asked to probe the incident, met the woman, Kamlesh Kumari, to know the facts and she denied that she received two shots of the vaccine. “It was shocking that any health worker would give two doses of the vaccines at a time", CMO added.

