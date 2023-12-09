comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Dec 08 2023 15:59:53
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 129.2 -0.62%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,653.1 1.38%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 614 0.35%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 285.25 0.42%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 449.15 -1.95%
Business News/ News / India/  UP woman goes to police station for passport verification, gets shot by cop
Back Back

UP woman goes to police station for passport verification, gets shot by cop

 Livemint

Ishrat, 55 was visiting the police station to inquire about her passport. The gun went off as a cop cocked his gun a few inches away. The incident occurred at 2:50 pm on December 8, the report added.

It is reported that Ishrat's state is serious at the hospital, where she has been rushed. (HT_PRINT)Premium
It is reported that Ishrat's state is serious at the hospital, where she has been rushed. (HT_PRINT)

In the disturbing video from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Ishrat, 55, was struck by a bullet, sending her crashing to the ground, according to a report by NDTV.

She was visiting the police station to inquire about her passport. The gun went off as a cop cocked his gun a few inches away. The incident occurred at 2:50 pm on December 8, the report added.

Also Read | Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted . Top updates

She was harassed for money by the officer in charge of her passport verification, according to a family member. An argument followed, leading to the officer shooting her, according to the family, the report added.

Also Read | Security beefed up in Ayodhya for 31st Babri Masjid demolition anniversary

"She had visited the police station for passport enquiry. She was getting calls for money. Don't know who shot her. Don't know about the money demanded. There was an argument between them," said Jeeshan, a relative of the 55-year-old injured woman, as quoted by NDTV.

It is reported that Ishrat's state is serious at the hospital, where she has been rushed.

Also Read | Crime against women: 4.45 lakh FIRs filed in 2022, almost 51 every hour. Delhi tops the list

The accused policeman is still at large.

The policeman, identified as Manoj Sharma, was cocking his gun a few inches away and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to the report.

Sharma was suspended, and a criminal case was registered against his name, as well. "Inspector Manoj Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect due to his negligence, and a criminal case has been registered against him. The injured woman is being treated by the doctor's team, and the footage of the incident is being investigated by the field unit," senior police officer in the district Kalanidhi Naithani said, as quoted in the NDTV report.

 

A X user said in a post, “Police tried to take away Ishrat's son an eyewitness in the case who had accompanied her to the police station for Passport verification. Family alleges an argument for bribe before the shooting incidence. Is the police trying to protect Manoj?"

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 09 Dec 2023, 12:14 PM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App