UP woman goes to police station for passport verification, gets shot by cop

In the disturbing video from Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh, a woman named Ishrat, 55, was struck by a bullet, sending her crashing to the ground, according to a report by NDTV.

She was visiting the police station to inquire about her passport. The gun went off as a cop cocked his gun a few inches away. The incident occurred at 2:50 pm on December 8, the report added.

She was harassed for money by the officer in charge of her passport verification, according to a family member. An argument followed, leading to the officer shooting her, according to the family, the report added.

"She had visited the police station for passport enquiry. She was getting calls for money. Don't know who shot her. Don't know about the money demanded. There was an argument between them," said Jeeshan, a relative of the 55-year-old injured woman, as quoted by NDTV.

It is reported that Ishrat's state is serious at the hospital, where she has been rushed.

The accused policeman is still at large.

The policeman, identified as Manoj Sharma, was cocking his gun a few inches away and accidentally pulled the trigger, according to the report.

Sharma was suspended, and a criminal case was registered against his name, as well. "Inspector Manoj Sharma has been suspended with immediate effect due to his negligence, and a criminal case has been registered against him. The injured woman is being treated by the doctor's team, and the footage of the incident is being investigated by the field unit," senior police officer in the district Kalanidhi Naithani said, as quoted in the NDTV report.



