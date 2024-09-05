Amid protests over the rising number of sexual harassment cases and the insecurity of women in the country, a recent case of molestation inside an ambulance in Uttar Pradesh's Siddharthnagar on August 30 came to light. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a report by NTDV, a woman was allegedly molested inside an ambulance by its driver and his aide when she was accompanying her ailing husband to a nearby hospital. She, along with her husband, was thrown out of the ambulance, resulting in injuries. Before throwing them out of the vehicle, the accused also took off the sick husband's oxygen support.

The woman's husband later died during treatment at the Gorakhpur Medical College hospital.

The victim had taken her ailing husband, Harish, to Basti Medical College. However, after his condition deteriorated, the doctors there referred him to a different hospital. The woman decided to take her husband back home because she could not pay the private hospital's fee and hired an ambulance.

During the journey, she was forced by the driver to sit in the front with him and his aide. Following this, both of them sexually harassed her.

When the woman tried to protest and shout, the accused stopped her husband's oxygen supply and threw him out of the ambulance along with her, as per the report.

The accused also allegedly stole her jewellery. The husband sustained injuries, and his condition deteriorated further.

Later, the victim narrated her ordeal to her brother on the phone, who informed the police. The cops took the injured man to the Gorakhpur Medical College hospital, where he died.

The victim alleged that the police didn't attempt to arrest the accused immediately and asked her to file a written complaint at Lucknow's Ghazipur police station.