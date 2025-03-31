UP woman’s threat to husband— ’will chop up, pack you in drum like Meerut murder’: Assault video goes viral

In an act similar to the recent gruesome murder of a former merchant navy officer in Meerut, a woman in the Gonda district of Uttar Pradesh has allegedly threatened to kill her husband, chop his body parts and dump them in a drum.

According to police, complaints have been received from both parties on Saturday.

Junior Engineer Dharmendra Kushwaha, who hails from Jhansi and is currently working in Jal Nigam in Gonda, has accused his wife Maya Maurya, a resident of Basti, and her lover Neeraj Maurya of physical assault and threatening to kill him.

Dharmendra and Maya Maurya had a love marriage in 2016.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Extramarital affair allegations In 2022, Dharmendra bought a piece of land in Maya's name and gave the contract for building a house to her relative, Neeraj Maurya.

He alleged that Maya became closer to Neeraj during this time and their relationship deepened after the death of Neeraj's wife during the Covid-19 period.

Dharmendra also claimed that he saw Maya and Neeraj in an objectionable situation on July 7 last year and alleged that he was beaten up after he protested.

On Saturday, Maya threatened to kill Dharmendra’s mother and when he protested, she along with Neeraj beat up both mother and son, the junior engineer alleged.

"During this, Maya said that if you say too much, I will get you chopped and packed in a drum like the Meerut crime," the police said, citing a complaint filed by Dharmendra.

Meanwhile, the woman in her complaint claimed that her husband was making baseless allegations.

She alleged that Dharmendra had been harassing her and had forced her to have an abortion four times.

Divorce case going on She also said that Dharmendra beat her in July 2024 after which she lodged a complaint at the women's police station.

After this, he filed a divorce case and forced her out of the house, she alleged.