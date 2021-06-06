Amid speculations of state cabinet reshuffle, BJP Uttar Pradesh's in-charge Radha Mohan Singh will meet Governor Anandiben Patel on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am on Sunday.

This comes amid speculation that the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government in the state will reshuffle its cabinet ahead of next assembly elections in 2022.

With elections just less than a year away, the BJP has set its eyes and ears to the ground to get the feedback and fix the issues that may create trouble for the ruling party.

Earlier, the BJP sent some senior leaders to the state to get feedback from its leaders in the state. The visit was crucial as it came right after panchayat polls and the murmurs from some sections over handling of the Covid situation.

In Panchayat polls, the BJP's performance was not satisfactory. And some state leaders recently complained about pandemic handling in UP.

The news agency reports the ruling party has decided to prepare a strategy based on feedback received from its state leaders and ministers in the Yogi Adityanath government, strengthen the image of the state government.

Earlier this week, BJP national general secretary (organisation) BL Santhosh arrived in Lucknow and held one-on-one meetings with some of the ministers and leaders in the most crucial state.

Santhosh was accompanied by Radha Mohan Singh.

According to report, many of these leaders had flagged issues like Covid handling, disenchantment among people and lack of coordination between government and party leaders, among others.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to take place in 2022. The BJP had stormed back to power in the state by defeating Mulayam SIngh Yadav's Samajwadi Party in the 2017 Assembly polls.

In the 403 member Uttar Pradesh Assembly, BJP has 309 MLAs, Samajwadi Party 49, Mayawati's BSP 18, and Congress 7.





