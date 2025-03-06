UP to set up Film University with state-of-the-art classrooms at International Film City, aims to create talent pool

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government will soon be establishing a Film University with the state-of-the-art classrooms in International Film City in Greater Noida.

The University will be developed by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority, (YEIDA). The Film University campus is proposed to be built in Zone 6, spanning 20 acres.

A master plan and a detailed project report (DPR) are being prepared to advance the construction process of the University which will serve as talent pool with modern facilities.

The International Film City, which is the ambitious initiative of CM Yogi Adityanath, is being developed in Sector-21 of Greater Noida and is divided into multiple zones and categories.

“Research is underway on the construction and development of the Film University, along with an in-depth analysis of various related aspects. A master plan and a detailed project report (DPR) are being prepared to advance the construction process soon,” said a release.

Features of Film University — The university will serve as a talent pool for Film City, offering a range of specialised courses.

— It will promote practical learning as well as secure the future of students through placement.

— Students enrolled in programs can work on various projects within the Film City.

— The Film University campus will be developed to host a wide range of cultural activities, including film festivals, seminars, and exhibitions in the future.

— As per the plan, the Film University will be constructed and operated following global standards and future requirements.

— The campus will feature state-of-the-art classrooms, studios, editing suites, and VR labs.

— Various specialised courses in filmmaking, such as direction, scriptwriting, cinematography, and editing, will be offered.

— Workshops by leading production houses, guest lectures, and internship opportunities will be available to students.

— The university will also include a research lab and a library dedicated to exploring different aspects of cinema.

— The library will house diverse academic resources, including scripts and screenplays.

