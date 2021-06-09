UP: Yogi govt to provide smartphones to 4 lakh Anganwadi workers

"The Anganwadi workers, working in the field facilitating women and children issues related to health and nutrition, have been an important tool in Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's scheme of things to effective implementation of Uttar Pradesh Model of COVID control. In order to smoothen their activities, the Chief Minister on Tuesday directed to provide smart phones to all Anganwadi workers in the state", as per the release by the state government.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}