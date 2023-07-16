UPA stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat, atyachar': JP Nadda hits out at Congress govt in Rajasthan1 min read 16 Jul 2023, 04:50 PM IST
To oust the Congress from power in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to go for elections by the year-end, Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video which highlights crime against women.
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jai Prakash Nadda on 16 July hit out at the UPA of Congress referring it to as 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar' - oppression, favoritism and atrocities, He also added Congress has no right to be in power in Rajasthan even for a minute.
