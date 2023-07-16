comScore
Bharatiya Janata Party president Jai Prakash Nadda on 16 July hit out at the UPA of Congress referring it to as 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar' - oppression, favoritism and atrocities, He also added Congress has no right to be in power in Rajasthan even for a minute.

Addressing a rally after launching the BJP's "Nahi Sahega Rajasthan" campaign, Nadda said, "UPA of Congress stands for 'utpidan, pakshpat and atyachar'."

"Whereas the NDA (National Democratic Alliance) government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working with the mantra of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas and sabka prayas'," he said.

To oust the Congress from power in Rajasthan, which is scheduled to go for elections by the year-end, Nadda launched the campaign and a theme video that highlights crime against women. He also released a "Fail Card" of the Congress-led state government.

Apart from this, he also targeted the state government saying that it loots and tortures people and has broken all records of atrocities against Dalits, tribals, women, children, and the poor.

"It has no right to be in power even for a minute," he said.

Nadda alleged that Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan has encouraged corruption and created new records of corruption.

He charged that the Congress government in the state has worked towards demolition of houses of refugees from Pakistan with bulldozers for its vote-bank politics.

With agency inputs.

 

