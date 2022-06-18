OPEN APP
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today: How to check online, via DigiLocker
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: On June 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education) will announce the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022. A total of 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board Class 10, 12 exams this year, with 47,75,749 of them taking the tests.

Candidates can check their UPMSP high school inter results on upresults.nic.in as well as the official UPMSP website at upmsp.edu.in. On June 18, around 47 lakh students will receive their 10th and 12th grade results for the year 2022.

Class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13 in the state, and Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. There were a total of 51,92,689 students that enrolled, but only 47,75,749 of them showed up for the tests. A total of 27.8 lakh kids took the Class 10 board examinations, while 24.1 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams.

In May, the Board concluded the evaluation of almost 2.25 crore Class 10 and 12 answer papers. This year, the UPMSP has authorised chief head examiners and examiners to grant equal marks to all examinees for questions asked outside the curriculum in approximately a dozen courses in Class 12 and seven key topics in Class 10.

UP Board result 2022 today: How to check online on website

  • Visit upresults.nic.in
  • Click on the UP Board Result 2022 link on the home page
  • Enter the login details and click on submit
  • The result will be displayed on the screen.

UP Board result 2022 today: How to check via DigiLocker

  • Visit to digilocker.gov.in
  • Sign in to your DigiLocker account. If you haven’t signed up yet, do so with your Aadhaar Card number.
  • Go to HSC Mark Sheet and SSC Mark Sheet
  • Choose the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination
  • Enter roll number and choose the year you graduated from
  • The UP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 will appear on the screen

