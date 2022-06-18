UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today: How to check online, via DigiLocker2 min read . Updated: 18 Jun 2022, 07:08 AM IST
The UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022 will be announced on June 18.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: On June 18, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate Education) will announce the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2022. A total of 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board Class 10, 12 exams this year, with 47,75,749 of them taking the tests.