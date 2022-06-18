UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 today: How to check online, via DigiLocker

Class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 13 in the state, and Class 12 board exams were held from March 24 to April 13. There were a total of 51,92,689 students that enrolled, but only 47,75,749 of them showed up for the tests. A total of 27.8 lakh kids took the Class 10 board examinations, while 24.1 lakh students took the Class 12 board exams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}