'Upchar': Mobile app to help Covid, non-Covid patients in Noida2 min read . Updated: 01 Jun 2021, 12:23 PM IST
Mobile app launched to help Covid patients in NoidaOnline service to provide medical care to Covid patients
Mobile app launched to help Covid patients in NoidaOnline service to provide medical care to Covid patients
A new mobile phone application to easily connect people with doctors for medical consultation amid the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The app 'Upchar' is an initiative of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh with support from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). It was launched by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Yamuna Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh.
"The app, available in Hindi and English, is aimed at helping the rural people but its benefit is not limited only to them," PTI quoted MLA Singh as saying.
"We (GIMS) will provide all support, like doctors for consultation, and try to expand it further. We can also make a separate cell for Covid patients," GIMS Director Brig (retired) Dr Rakesh Gupta said.
"The app could also be integrated with the district's Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCC), which has been handling Covid-related phone calls since the onset of the pandemic, to better help callers," DM Suhas L Y said, PTI reported.
Here is all you need to know about 'Upchar' mobile app
Sero survey in UP
In a bid to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the urban and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to conduct a "sero survey" in the state. The serological survey will be launched on June 4.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!