'Upchar': Mobile app to help Covid, non-Covid patients in Noida

Mobile app launched to help Covid patients in NoidaOnline service to provide medical care to Covid patients



A new mobile phone application to easily connect people with doctors for medical consultation amid the Covid-19 outbreak has been launched in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The app 'Upchar' is an initiative of Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh with support from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS). It was launched by District Magistrate Suhas L Y, Police Commissioner Alok Singh and Yamuna Authority CEO Arun Vir Singh.

"We (GIMS) will provide all support, like doctors for consultation, and try to expand it further. We can also make a separate cell for Covid patients," GIMS Director Brig (retired) Dr Rakesh Gupta said.

"The app could also be integrated with the district's Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCC), which has been handling Covid-related phone calls since the onset of the pandemic, to better help callers," DM Suhas L Y said, PTI reported.

Here is all you need to know about 'Upchar' mobile app

According to officials, the bilingual Android app, which has been developed by Nashik-based Gunvant Battase.

It will be available on Google Play Store in a day or two while work is underway for its iOS version as well.

Anybody in Gautam Buddh Nagar can register themselves on the app using their mobile number followed by a one-time password (OTP).

The app provides options to users to list their symptoms to doctors, who can send them prescriptions through the app itself and a case history of the patient will also be maintained on it for future references. Sero survey in UP

In a bid to understand the prevalence of COVID-19 in the urban and remote areas of Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed to conduct a "sero survey" in the state. The serological survey will be launched on June 4.

