Upgradation of Vishakhapatnam railway station in full swing. Details here

Upgradation of Vishakhapatnam railway station in full swing. Details here2 min read . 05:44 AM IST
The major objective of the upgradation is to provide passengers with world-class facilities and also to enhance their travel experience.
Vishakhapatnam is one of the major railway stations that will undergo redevelopment by the Indian Railways as it is working towards upgrading several stations across the country, in order to provide world-class facilities to its passengers, as reported by news agency ANI.
The Railway officials said as per the plan, the station will be redeveloped on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model and the sanctioned cost for the upgradation is ₹446.41 crore, ANI reported.
The major objective of the upgradation is to provide passengers with world-class facilities and also to enhance their travel experience.
While speaking to ANI about this project, the DRM of Waltair Division, A K Sampati said the plan, drawing, and design are ready.
"Tender has already been awarded and the timeline is 36 months. The cost will roughly come to ₹450 crore. The contractor has already started work. Soil testing and other works have already been done," he said.
Satpati added, "We are handling about 80,000 passengers per day. After the redevelopment, it will be a world-class building capable of handling 2.5 to 3 lakh passengers every day. It will offer the kind of concourse and the look which even the best airports in the world do not have."
The outlined scope of work for the selected contractor shall include the design and major redevelopment of the railway station, but not be limited to civil works and MEP for station building. The specified completion period for the redevelopment work is 36 months.
The upgraded station will be made accessible with state-of-the-art skywalks, facilitating a seamless passenger movement. A Roof Plaza connecting the departure halls of the railway station, having a common waiting area for all departing passengers shall be constructed above the platforms for facilitating the movement of passengers. A commercial area over the Multi-Level Car Parking shall be developed to facilitate the passengers.
The station will have IOT based Smart parking management system and will offer advance booking of parking slots through a mobile phone application and guidance to allotted parking spaces through digital signage. The station will also have retiring rooms, a medical emergency room, retail and office spaces and a cloakroom for the convenience of the passengers.
(With inputs from ANI)
