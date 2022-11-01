Upgradation work sanctioned for Moradabad-Thakurwada-Kashipur section of NH-734

New Delhi: Improvement and upgradation work has been sanctioned under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of ₹1,841.92 crore for the Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
New Delhi: Improvement and upgradation work has been sanctioned under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of ₹1,841.92 crore for the Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.
In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the work on 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) of road will be completed in a period of 2 years.
In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the work on 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) of road will be completed in a period of 2 years.
“The Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting these two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (including Moradabad and Kashipur bypass of Moradabad and Amroha district) the improvement and upgradation work has been approved under EPC mode with a cost of Rs.1841.92 crore," the tweet from the union minister read.
“The Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting these two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (including Moradabad and Kashipur bypass of Moradabad and Amroha district) the improvement and upgradation work has been approved under EPC mode with a cost of Rs.1841.92 crore," the tweet from the union minister read.
By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, travel time will be significantly reduced.
By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, travel time will be significantly reduced.
“This improvement work of 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) will be completed in a period of 2 years. By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, the travel time will be significantly reduced," the tweet added.
“This improvement work of 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) will be completed in a period of 2 years. By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, the travel time will be significantly reduced," the tweet added.
The minister said the traffic from Delhi to Meerut, Bareilly and Moradabad will be smooth and it will further connect to Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve via Ramnagar.
The minister said the traffic from Delhi to Meerut, Bareilly and Moradabad will be smooth and it will further connect to Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve via Ramnagar.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.