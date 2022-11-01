Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  Upgradation work sanctioned for Moradabad-Thakurwada-Kashipur section of NH-734

Upgradation work sanctioned for Moradabad-Thakurwada-Kashipur section of NH-734

1 min read . 05:52 PM ISTSwati Luthra
Nitin Gadkari, union minister for surface transport, highways and shipping. (File Photo: Mint)

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the work on 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) of road will be completed in a period of 2 years.

New Delhi: Improvement and upgradation work has been sanctioned under EPC (engineering, procurement and construction) mode at a cost of 1,841.92 crore for the Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand.

In a series of tweets Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said the work on 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) of road will be completed in a period of 2 years.

“The Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting these two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (including Moradabad and Kashipur bypass of Moradabad and Amroha district) the improvement and upgradation work has been approved under EPC mode with a cost of Rs.1841.92 crore," the tweet from the union minister read.

By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, travel time will be significantly reduced.

“This improvement work of 33.724 km length (including flexible pavement) will be completed in a period of 2 years. By connecting Moradabad Bypass Corridor NH-734 i.e. Moradabad-Kashipur highway, the travel time will be significantly reduced," the tweet added.

The minister said the traffic from Delhi to Meerut, Bareilly and Moradabad will be smooth and it will further connect to Jim Corbett Tiger Reserve via Ramnagar.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Swati Luthra

Swati Luthra writes on climate change, water, environment and forest issues for Mint. A graduate in Psychology, Swati has been mapping India’s policy initiatives to help meet the pledges made at CoP-26 including achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2070.
