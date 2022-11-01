Upgradation work sanctioned for Moradabad-Thakurwada-Kashipur section of NH-734

“The Moradabad - Thakurwada - Kashipur section of NH-734 connecting these two states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand (including Moradabad and Kashipur bypass of Moradabad and Amroha district) the improvement and upgradation work has been approved under EPC mode with a cost of Rs.1841.92 crore," the tweet from the union minister read.

